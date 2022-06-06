Experts offer hiking safety tips as warm temperatures approach

As temperatures warm up more people head to the many trails the Central Coast has to offer.

Sarah Reed says she goes hiking to Cerro San Luis often but never forgets her hiking essentials like water to ensure a safe hiking experience for both her dog, Macy, and herself.

“I always bring water for her she is really sensitive to the heat, so I always carry water for her on my fanny pack and I have a collapsible dog water bowl," said Reed.

Water is not the only thing you should bring along on your hike. CAL FIRE public information officer, Toni Davis, says bringing sunblock, a flashlight, and proper footwear should also be on the list.

“Another thing to do and always do is if you’re planning to hike and you’re going by yourself notify someone before you leave. I’m going here at this time, and I should be back by this time, and if I’m not please come looking for me," said Davis.

Davis also said knowing what the hiking trail looks like is a key part.

“A lot of those trailheads have a map, a designated informational board and we all carry a cell phone screenshot that map, take a picture of that map that way if you get off into another trail you know where you are going," said Davis.

Staying on clearly marked trails will only keep you safer.

“It’s going to keep you safer because we do have wildlife out there. We do have snakes, there could be mountain lions there could be bobcats. That’s their natural habitat and we’re visiting," said Davis.