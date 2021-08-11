Experts weigh in on COVID-19 vaccines for teens as school starts

San Luis Obispo County of Education hosted an expert panel of doctors to answer parents questions as kids return to school.

Linked here, they discussed the possibility of vaccines for children.

They also addressed concerns of parents who want to wait for their teens to be done with puberty before getting a vaccine.

Experts say there is no evidence to suggest an issue.

Physicians also said they are experiencing a higher number of COVID cases in teens and children.

"We would average 2 to 3 positive cases a week, over the last two weeks now we're seeing 2 to 3 positive cases in children a day, that we're just testing through our practice so the increase is phenomenal and shocking and scary as school starts to open," said Dr. Laura Hutchison during the zoom panel.