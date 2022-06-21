Experts weigh in on the importance of learning CPR training

A person was found face down in the water at Lake Nacimiento this weekend. Cal Fire said bystanders revived that person.

Experts weigh in on how important it is to know CPR in a life-threatening situation.

“It’s just a few minutes before there’s going to be brain death, there are just a few more minutes before someone is going to die. It’s not enough time for first responders to get there when someone is in this situation," said Dave Wagner, an American Red Cross volunteer spokesperson.

According to the American Heart Association, immediate CPR can double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest. But help is needed immediately according to the American Heart Association out of 356,000 “out of hospital cardiac arrest” only 46 percent received bystander CPR.

“Someone who looks like they are trying to breathe who is actually physically moving and when I see that as a bystander in public I’m thinking okay cool they’re alive but in reality, they are in cardiac arrest," said Star CPR owner, Ellery Conover.

That’s why experts encourage CPR training.

“You can come to class not knowing a thing and we basically get you prepared we put through a lot of scenarios to make sure you are prepared to save a life," said Conover.

There are two ways to do CPR including hands-only CPR is using just chest compressions and conventional CPR which includes two breaths between compressions.

CPR certification is good for two years and after that period is up the individual will need to renew their certification.

For more information on these classes visit the American Red Cross website and Star CPR website.