Extrication required in San Luis Obispo crash

San Luis Obispo City firefighters responded to a crash in the city Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened at about 5:50 p.m. on the 1400 block of Calle Joaquin.
Fire officials say the crash happened in front of Motel 6.
First responders had to extricate someone from the vehicle and they were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
TRAFFIC COLLISION: Fire crews are on scene, Calle Joaquin in front of Motel 6. Patient is being extricated with moderate injuries and will be transported to local hospital by @SanLuisAmb. @SLOCityPolice is assisting with road closures and investigation. pic.twitter.com/JrZCqZwXvq— San Luis Obispo City Fire Department (@SLOCityFire) April 20, 2023