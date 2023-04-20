Watch Now
Extrication required in San Luis Obispo crash

Posted at 6:38 PM, Apr 19, 2023
San Luis Obispo City firefighters responded to a crash in the city Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 5:50 p.m. on the 1400 block of Calle Joaquin.

Fire officials say the crash happened in front of Motel 6.

First responders had to extricate someone from the vehicle and they were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

