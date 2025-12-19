That text from Amazon could be a phishing attempt

A viewer reached out to KSBY after receiving a suspicious text claiming to be from Amazon. After looking into it, here are the reasons you should be cautious if you receive the same type of message.

The text says a product ordered in December 2025 was recalled and urges the recipient to click a link for a refund.

According to the FTC, there are clear warning signs: the message appears as a group text, the link is confusing to read, and the URL does not end with an official Amazon website.

San Luis Obispo resident Zeke Bartolome says he received a similar fake message.

“I bought like a battery that got recalled and I got a fake email saying I could get a refund for it,” Bartolome said. “It led me to a fake Amazon website. I did put in my information but made sure to change my password right after.”

The FTC says it’s a phishing attempt and advises deleting the message or reporting it by texting 7726 (SPAM).