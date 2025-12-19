Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

That text from Amazon could be a phishing attempt

Scam
Scripps News Group
"Scam Likely" is displayed on a smartphone.
Scam
Posted
and last updated

A viewer reached out to KSBY after receiving a suspicious text claiming to be from Amazon. After looking into it, here are the reasons you should be cautious if you receive the same type of message.

The text says a product ordered in December 2025 was recalled and urges the recipient to click a link for a refund.

According to the FTC, there are clear warning signs: the message appears as a group text, the link is confusing to read, and the URL does not end with an official Amazon website.

San Luis Obispo resident Zeke Bartolome says he received a similar fake message.

“I bought like a battery that got recalled and I got a fake email saying I could get a refund for it,” Bartolome said. “It led me to a fake Amazon website. I did put in my information but made sure to change my password right after.”

The FTC says it’s a phishing attempt and advises deleting the message or reporting it by texting 7726 (SPAM).

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg