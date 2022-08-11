Falcon 9 launch scheduled for Friday at Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is planning a Falcon 9 rocket launch of 46 Starlink satellites at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch is scheduled for Friday at 2:40 p.m.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

Following stage separation, SpaceX plans to land the rocket's first stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The same booster was previously used to launch the Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, and one Starlink mission.

If for some reason the launch is delayed, the base plans to try the launch on Saturday, August 13 at 10:40 p.m.

Here is a link to watch the launch live.