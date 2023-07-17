Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Falcon 9 rocket launch scheduled Tuesday night at Vandenberg Space Force Base

spacex falcon 9 rocket 3323.JPG
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on March 3, 2023.
spacex falcon 9 rocket 3323.JPG
Posted at 3:52 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 18:52:07-04

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18.

The rocket will carry 15 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit, according to the aerospace company.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

Following stage separation, about 8 minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. This will be the booster's 10th flight.

If the 9:40 p.m. launch is scrubbed, there is a backup launch opportunity at 10:30 p.m. SpaceX says it could also launch at 9:14 p.m. or 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday instead.

A livestream of the launch is scheduled to begin about five minutes before liftoff.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg