Falcon 9 rocket launch scheduled Tuesday night at Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18.

The rocket will carry 15 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit, according to the aerospace company.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

Following stage separation, about 8 minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. This will be the booster's 10th flight.

If the 9:40 p.m. launch is scrubbed, there is a backup launch opportunity at 10:30 p.m. SpaceX says it could also launch at 9:14 p.m. or 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday instead.

A livestream of the launch is scheduled to begin about five minutes before liftoff.

