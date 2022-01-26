Falcon 9 rocket set to launch from Vandenberg one week from today

SpaceX is preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on February 2.

The rocket is set to lift off Wednesday morning between 8:37 a.m. and 1:38 p.m. and will carry a classified payload.

Static fire test of Falcon 9 complete – targeting February 2 for launch of the NROL-87 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 26, 2022

The NROL-87 mission is launching on behalf of the National Reconnaissance Office, the Space Force base shared on Facebook.

The Falcon 9 rocket is a 70 m reusable rocket. The last Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Dec. 18, 2021.