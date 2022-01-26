Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Falcon 9 rocket set to launch from Vandenberg one week from today

items.[0].image.alt
John Raoux/AP
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The payload is the 17th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 18:04:42-05

SpaceX is preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on February 2.

The rocket is set to lift off Wednesday morning between 8:37 a.m. and 1:38 p.m. and will carry a classified payload.

The NROL-87 mission is launching on behalf of the National Reconnaissance Office, the Space Force base shared on Facebook.

The Falcon 9 rocket is a 70 m reusable rocket. The last Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Dec. 18, 2021.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NLW_480x360.png