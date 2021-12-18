SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket Saturday morning

On Saturday morning, SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch took place at 4:41 a.m. PST.

The vehicle was carrying 52 Starlink internet satellites.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service intended to reach rural and remote communities.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, so it can potentially be used again.