Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket out of Vandenberg Space Force Base on Tuesday evening.

The rocket launched at 8:54 p.m.

The rocket carried 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East.

It was the aerospace company's second launch of the month from Vandenberg.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX landed the rocket's first-stage booster on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

Officials said following the launch, residents in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Ojai, Ventura, and Oxnard may hear a sonic boom.