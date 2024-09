SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday evening.

The rocket launched at 6:45 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East, carrying 21 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit. Thirteen of those have direct-to-cell capabilities.

The first-stage booster used during the mission has been used 17 previous times. It successfully landed on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean.

You can see a full recording of the launch on SpaceX's website.