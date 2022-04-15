Falcon9 launch from Vandenberg SFB now set for Sunday

The launch of a Falcon 9 that will send a security payload into space for the National Reconnaissance Office has been delayed for the second time.

SpaceX said they are now targeting no earlier than Sunday for the launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The rocket was first set to liftoff Friday morning and then pushed to Saturday morning due to technical difficulties.

The latest postponement is being blamed on upper-level forecasted winds, according to SpaceX.

An exact launch time was not given.

The NROL-85 mission is the second partnership between SpaceX and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) this year.

It will be the first NRO launch to reuse a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster.

The plan is to reuse the same SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster used in the February NROL-87 launch.

Following the launch, the rocket's first stage will return to land on Landing Zone 4 at the base.

People from Ventura to San Luis Obispo counties may hear several sonic booms as the vehicle breaks the sound barrier upon re-entry.