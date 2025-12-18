UPDATE: Lanes reopen after fallen powerline impacts traffic on Hwy 101 in Pismo Beach

UPDATE (1 p.m.) - All lanes of northbound traffic are now open through the area, according to CHP.

___

(12:47 p.m.) - A fallen power line was impacting traffic on Highway 101 in the Pismo Beach area Thursday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened shortly after noon near the Price Street onramp.

As of 12:45 p.m, CHP reported the northbound lanes were blocked and delays were expected.

All northbound lanes of US 101 are closed at Wadsworth Ave. in Pismo Beach due to a pole and wires which have fallen in the roadway. Please avoid the area and take alternate routes if possible. Unknown estimate for reopening. pic.twitter.com/nH6BisNddH — Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) (@CaltransD5) December 18, 2025

No other information was immediately available.