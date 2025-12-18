Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UPDATE: Lanes reopen after fallen powerline impacts traffic on Hwy 101 in Pismo Beach

UPDATE (1 p.m.) - All lanes of northbound traffic are now open through the area, according to CHP.
___

(12:47 p.m.) - A fallen power line was impacting traffic on Highway 101 in the Pismo Beach area Thursday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened shortly after noon near the Price Street onramp.

As of 12:45 p.m, CHP reported the northbound lanes were blocked and delays were expected.

No other information was immediately available.

