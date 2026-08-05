Families gather in Atascadero for National Night Out to build community, first responder ties

Community members packed Sunken Gardens in downtown Atascadero Tuesday night for this year's National Night Out, an annual event hosted by the Atascadero Police Department aimed at strengthening ties between residents and first responders.

Attendees had the chance to meet officers, firefighters, and emergency crews while checking out demonstrations from K-9 teams and other specialty units.

The event also featured games, raffles, community booths, and activities for kids, all focused on promoting neighborhood connections and public safety awareness.

National Night Out events are held across the country each year to encourage stronger partnerships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

