Families in San Luis Obispo adjust to increasing grocery prices

As the nationwide inflation rate hits a 40-year high, local families are spending more for everyday groceries.

According to new data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of milk is up roughly 12% from a year ago. Fruits and vegetables increased by 8.5%, and meats are nearly 15% more.

"I'm seeing it hit the seafood section. I used to really like a crab a lot and I can't buy it because it's so expensive now," said local shopper Charlotte Gorton.

The average household will now spend an estimated $327 more per month to cover the soaring costs of everyday necessities.

Some shoppers KSBY spoke with on Thursday said they are spending hundreds of dollars this week alone, with Easter celebrations just around the corner. They say they've been forced to pay closer attention to deals and shop around at different stores to try saving money.

Local shopper Breanna Walsh admits her family has made some lifestyle changes as a result of the increases, and says they've cut back on special meals, and instead look for "free fun in the area."

Most families we spoke to also say they have been looking for more locally-owned options to buy their groceries.

