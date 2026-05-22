Families invited to sensory-friendly movie screening in Atascadero

Northern San Luis Obispo County families can enjoy a sensory-friendly screening of Sheep Detectives this weekend.

The showing is taking place on Sunday, May 24, at 1:45 p.m. at Colony Cinemas in Atascadero and is being promoted in partnership with North County Inclusive Play and Friendship Group.

Organizer Jessica Puccinelli says the screening will feature reduced sound levels, adjusted lighting and the ability for people to move around, talk and enjoy the movie “without fear of judgment” while aiming to “provide a more inclusive and accessible movie experience for children and adults with autism, sensory sensitivities, ADHD, developmental disabilities, anxiety, and others who may benefit from a modified theater environment.”

“A lot of kids with autism need to move. They need to be able to get up and walk around and stim. And in a typical theater, parents might be a little bit worried about disturbing other people around them, so that's why we chose to do these sensory screenings," Puccinelli told KSBY.

Organizers say they hope the event can be a fun outing for families while also demonstrating “the importance and demand for more inclusive community programming throughout North County.”

Tickets are available for purchase now.

Organizers say Sunday’s showing is the first of an ongoing series for sensory-friendly screenings.