Families of victims who died in Conception Boat Fire sue LA Coast Guard

The families of the 34 and crew members passengers who died on the dive boat Conception back in 2019 are suing the United States Coast Guard in Los Angeles.

In the early morning of September 2, 2019, a fire broke out while the boat was anchored in Platt's Harbor.

All passengers and one crew member died when the Conception caught fire near Santa Cruz Island.

The families filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court and allege that the Coast Guard failed to enforce regulations, as well as permitted the boat to operate with the issues that resulted in the victims' demise.

These included electrical and safety problems, and the resulting fire is considered the worst maritime disaster in modern California history.

In a separate suit, the boat's captain Jerry Boylan, faces 34 counts of seaman's manslaughter for alleged "misconduct, negligence, and inattention" to duties leading to the fire that happened on Labor Day weekend.

The suit alleges that prior to the disaster, the Coast Guard certified the boat to carry passengers despite other issues aboard the Conception docked in Santa Barbara Harbor.

The certification happened less than a year prior to the fire, and according to the lawsuit, despite poor wiring among other issues aboard the vessel.