Family displaced due to Paso Robles apartment blaze receives support

Family displaced due to Paso Robles apartment fire receives support
Posted at 10:56 PM, Sep 27, 2021
Local residents are working together to help the Uzeta family who lost their Paso Robles apartment in a fire last week.

Dozens of residents were forced to evacuate from that fire.
Two units were destroyed including the uzeta's.

The family of six is staying with various friends and family and say they lost everything they owned in the fire.

Landscape business owner Al Jacobs has organized a fund to help the family get new clothes, food, and other necessities.

A link to the gofundme can be found here.

"My family really appreciates what everyone is doing to help us get through these really tough times and we're just really grateful for what they are doing for us," said Obed Uzeta.

