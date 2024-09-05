Family fun fairs to corgi beach parties, here is what is going on this weekend

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across the Central Coast this weekend, from Friday, September 6th to Sunday, September 8th.

Thursday, September 5th

BarrelHouse Cornhole Tournament

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. BarrelHouse Brewing Paso Robles

Get ready to show off your cornhole skills Friday night at BarrelHouse Brewing in Paso Robles. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. bring your team to see who is the best during this tournament.

Friday, September 6th

Concerts in the Plaza

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday evening from June 21st through September 6th, Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

This Friday is the final Concerts in the Plaza of the 2024 season! San Luis Obispo's Mission Plaza will welcome opening act Dave Tate at 5 p.m. and the main act, Dante Marsh and the Vibesetters, will rock the plaza from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A-Town Art Hop

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown Atascadero Businesses

Discover art, culture and community at the A-Town Art Hop Friday night. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. more than 40 artists will be spread out across 30 downtown Atascadero businesses showing their craft with sales, demonstrations and installations. While there be sure to enjoy the live music and food trucks!

Fall First Fridays Downtown Kickoff

5:30 p.m. Downtown Atascadero

The City of Atascadero is excited to kick off Fall First Fridays on September 6th in the Downtown featuring the 90’s Babiez Ultimate Party Band! Starting at 5:30 pm at The Plaza on El Camino, you can enjoy live music plus explore the variety of restaurants, entertainment options, local drinking establishments and shops in the Downtown!

Cal Poly CIE Annual Demo Day

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Online and at Rod and Hammer Rock, San Luis Obispo

Check out the work of students from the Cal Poly Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at its Demo Day! Eight startups will be presented from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rod and Hammer Rock in San Luis Obispo.

Saturday, September 7th

Morro Bay Founders Day

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Morro Bay

Celebrate 60 years of Morro Bay this Saturday at Founders Day! Starting at 10 a.m. a parade will snake through the city celebrating local organizations and businesses and following the parade from noon to 4 p.m, Tidelands Park will fill with a celebration filled with games, live music, vendors, organizations, city departments and more. This is part of a three day celebration of the city, information on more of the events can be found here!

Brew at the Zoo

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Charles Paddock Zoo, Atascadero

Enjoy the zoo while sipping on local brews Saturday night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Brew at the Zoo! This 11th annual event will feature samples of craft beers, wines and seltzers plus live music, contests, food and of course the party animals themselves.

Corgi Getaway Beach Party

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. South of the Pismo Beach Pier

Pismo beach is hosting a paws-itvley wonderful party Saturday as they welcome the Corgi Getaway Beach Party. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the beach south of the Pismo Pier will will with fun from Woods Humane Society, SoCal Corgi Nation, Corgi influencers and local enthusiasts. All are welcome to enjoy the contests, races, music, vendors, photo ops and more. This is just past to the Corgi Nation Vacation weekend running from Friday through Sunday!

Lompoc Communtiy Fair

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lompoc Grange Hall

Join together with the Lompoc Community from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lompoc Grange Hall for the Lompoc Community Fair! The Grange Hall will fill with a community potluck, display and sale area plus competitions and more!

Sunday, September 8th

Family Fun Fair

Noon to 4 p.m. South Bay Community Center, 2180 Palisades Ave, Los Osos

Sunday is National Grandparents day and will be a celebration for all generations at the Los Osos Rotary Club Family Fun Fair. From Noon to 4 p.m the South Bay Community Center will fill with live music, bounce houses, petting zoos and much more. Admission is free and raffle tickets will be available.

Symphony of the Vines

4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mission San Miguel

