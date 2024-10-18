Family of Arroyo Grande house fire victims speak out

Family members of the victims in this week’s deadly house fire in Arroyo Grande are speaking out.

They opened up with community reporter Karson Wells about what comes next for their family and how you can help.

They say their aunt, Veronica Osio, who was stabbed prior to the fire breaking out, is doing OK.

"All things considered she is doing the best she can. I think at this moment it's been really good having family there," said Erick Cordova.

Irvin and Erick Cordova are Osio's nephews.

They have spent the days following Monday's tragedy being there for their aunt and grappling with their own feelings on the situation.

"This is one of those things where, you know, you're just shocked. It's been hard, you know, our uncle was like a second dad to us," Irvin said.

The Cordovas tell KSBY there is a service planned on Wednesday, Oct. 24, for their uncle who died following the house fire. It will be at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in Arroyo Grande at 10 a.m.

"If you knew him, if he touched you, if he touched your heart in any way, we would really like if everyone showed up and, like I said, just fancy clothing and bright colors," Erik Cordova said.

The brothers say they are also trying to find their aunt's dog, Mikka.

"We were scared that maybe she hadn't made it, but after we got word that she was sighted nearby, it gave us hope, gave my aunt hope, you know. We saw a change in her. We just know that that little dog would bring a huge sense of comfort right now," they said.

In addition to asking for help finding Mikka, the family also has a gofundme account set up for their aunt.

"We're really grateful for anybody who's been able to donate, and also accepting people's good thoughts and prayers our way," Erick Cordova said.

"We are at almost 50% of what we're trying to reach. We don't really know the true expense of what my aunts going to need, you know, to rebuild everything, rebuilding her life," Irvin Cordova said.

The brothers expressed a lot of gratitude for the community's kind words and support.

"At the house people have started leaving flowers and, you know, little gifts, a picture of my uncle, and people are writing on the sidewalk with chalk messages," Irvin Cordova said. "So I think the best thing people can do right now is keep sending that kind of support and love. Obviously, nothing can bring back my uncle or fix what happened, but just seeing that happening is huge."

While they did not talk much about their cousin, who is now facing charges in connection with the incident, they did say it's been hard.

"It's hard to fathom, you know, why someone would do this, what would drive them to commit such an act," Irvin Cordova said. "He can ask God for forgiveness and hopefully God will forgive him. Right now, it's hard to think about him, it's not hate or nothing like that, its just still shock."

If you want to support the family's Go Fund Me, click this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-miguel-help-veronica-rebuild-after-tragic-loss

Veronica Osio's son, Alan Osio, is being held without bail at San Luis Obispo County Jail and is facing charges that include murder, attempted murder and arson.