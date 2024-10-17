Man charged with murder, attempted murder, arson after Arroyo Grande house fire

Criminal charges have been filed against Arroyo Grande resident Alan Fonseca Osio for the murder of his father and attempted murder of his mother at his parents' home on Monday.

The 29-year-old is also charged with arson and assault on a police animal, according to officials.

The announcement follows an incident on Monday in which Arroyo Grande police responded to a report of a stabbing at a home on the 200 block of Spruce Street.

Authorities say Osio's mother, who he allegedly attempted to murder, also claimed that her husband had been assaulted.

Flames reportedly broke out in the home shortly after law enforcement arrived.

Officials say Osio then jumped from the home's balcony with a knife and attempted to escape police before being taken into custody with the help of a K9 unit.



The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned in the Superior Court of San Luis Obispo County on Thursday.