Family of Lompoc homicide victim offers reward nearly two months after shooting

The family of a Lompoc homicide victim is asking for the community's help to find his killer.

Marcelino Madrigal, 46, was shot and killed while in his tent in the Santa Ynez Riverbed on January 20.

It's now nearly seven weeks later with no arrests or suspects, according to police.

"We figured that we were ready to put up a reward hoping that we get some answers and have closure," said Juanita Chavarin, Madrigal's sister.

Chavarin says they're offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever shot and killed her brother.

"It is very frustrating not to have closure and not only for our family but any other families that have not had closure," Chavarin explained.

Within 48 hours of Madrigal's deadly shooting, a 17-year-old was shot in the alley between N and O streets. His mom tells us he's now paralyzed from the waist down. A gofundme was set up for his recovery.

A 12-year-old was also shot on West Laurel while waiting for food from a taco truck.

There are no suspects in those cases, either.

The police department also said during a phone call with KSBY News on Monday that six other shootings have happened since late January.

Two people were hurt. In the non-injury shootings, video evidence or casings were found.

The police department asks anyone with information about any of these cases to give call (805) 736-2341.

During a recent forum addressing the spike in crime, Chief Joseph Mariani of the Lompoc Police Department addressed being understaffed but said he hopes to be fully staffed by mid-year or the end of the year.

The City of Lompoc says a date has not yet been nailed down for another forum.