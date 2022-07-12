Watch Now
Family reports missing teen in Nipomo has been found after 10 days

Posted at 7:33 PM, Jul 11, 2022
Family members report that 15-year-old Alilianna Trujillo has been found.

Trujillo was reported missing on July 1. Family members tell KSBY she was found in Mexico on July 11th.

When Trujillo was reported missing law enforcement said she was from Arizona and visiting family in Nipomo.

KSBY reached out to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's office but they were been unable to confirm or provide comment. This is a developing story.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

