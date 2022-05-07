Watch
Farmers' market returns to Avila Beach this summer

Posted at 10:45 PM, May 06, 2022
A San Luis Obispo County farmers market made its return Friday night.

The Avila Beach Farmers' Market is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday night on the Avila promenade.

The market will feature fresh local produce along with live music.

"it feels so good, we haven't been able to do this in about two years," said Alexis Acosta Zarate, Cowboy Cookie employee. "Me and my mom have always done this, we did it the 2 years before this so it feels so good to be back and be with everybody."

The market will run every week through August 26.

