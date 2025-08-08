Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fatal accident snarls traffic on Highway 41 several miles beyond Cholame

The accident was reported around 3:15 p.m. in Kern County
A fatal accident on Highway 41 several miles beyond Cholame was snarling traffic Thursday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, two vehicles were involved in a collision near York Avenue on Highway 41 in Kern County around 3:15 p.m.

Both lanes were blocked at the time of the accident, according to CHP, but one-lane traffic control was initiated around 4:25 p.m.

It's unclear at this time how many people were injured or may have been killed. The accident is listed as a fatality on the agency's traffic incident website.

The vehicles were a grey Toyota Prius and a black Mercedes, according to the agency's website.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

