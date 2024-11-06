Father, son charged with murder, attempted murder following Santa Maria shooting

A father and son have pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of murder and attempted murder following a shooting in Santa Maria last week.

Casey Jose Pacheco Hernandez, 42, of Santa Maria and his son, Casey Hernandez Junior, 19, from Oceano, appeared in court Wednesday for their arraignment where they also denied the allegations against them, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from an incident in Santa maria early Friday morning where Santa Maria police say officers responded to reports of gunfire at a fast-food restaurant along the 400 block of Betteravia Road.

Officers say they learned there was an altercation that took place prior to the shooting of two teens. According to police, a 17-year-old boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries while an 18-year-old was said to be in critical condition.

Police announced Wednesday that the 18-year-old died at the hospital Tuesday night. He’s been identified as Robert Estrada of Nipomo.

Detectives announced they identified Hernandez and his son as the suspects and following the serving of search warrants at their homes, took both men into custody.

The DA's office announced Wednesday that both men have been charged with one count of murder in connection with Estrada’s death and four counts of attempted murder prosecutors say are linked to four additional victims in the case.

The DA’s office alleges both men fired guns causing death and great bodily injury.

The elder Hernandez is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The pair was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and is being held without bail.

They’re both due back in court on Nov. 14.