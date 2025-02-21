Felony charges filed in case of 40 dead cats found in local apartment

Several felony charges have been filed against the woman believed to be involved in an animal abuse case where 40 dead cats were found in a Paso Robles apartment, authorities confirmed to KSBY on Thursday.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow in a statement said his office has filed seven felony counts of animal cruelty against Laurie Bryant.

Bryant lived in a unit at The Presidio apartment complex in Paso Robles. It was red-tagged after the county's animal services uncovered the cats' remains in August.

Six live cats were reportedly found inside.

Dow said felony animal cruelty charges may include deprivation of necessary sustenance and subjecting an animal to needless suffering, among other things.

Bryant was a moderator of the popular county news Facebook page, SLO County News. Bryant stepped down from that role, according to a statement from the group at the time.

KSBY reached out to Bryant about the charges on Thursday. She said she had not been made aware of them.

Dow said Bryant will be arraigned on the charges "in the near future."

Dow previously told KSBY reporter Lindsie Hiatt that a person convicted of animal cruelty could face a maximum of three years in county jail.