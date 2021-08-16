Felony complaint filed after OHV crash kills one-year-old

A felony complaint has been filed against the driver in an Aug. 12 crash that killed a one-year-old child.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of West Chestnut Ave. Lompoc police officers responded to the scene.

Kevin Josue Alvarado-Velasquez, 24, was driving an off-highway vehicle on a city street. During the crash, the child was ejected from the vehicle and later died.

Alvarado-Velasquez is facing charges which include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving while under the influence of alcohol, causing injury to another and endangering the life of a child likely to produce great bodily injury or death.

It is also alleged that Alvarado-Velasquez personally inflicted great bodily injury on a child.

He will appear in Department 9 of the Santa Maria Superior Court for arraignment on Monday, Aug. 16.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has access to a video of the crash to contact Officer Nolan Jones at 805-736-2341.