Felony complaint filed against driver involved in fatal crash

On Thursday, Joyce E. Dudley, Santa Barbara County District Attorney, announced that a felony complaint has been filed against the driver involved in a fatal crash near Goleta.

At about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, Andrew Raymond Burgher, 31, or Santa Barbara, was driving a Toyota 4Runner when he hit a Ford Mustang from behind on Cathedral Oaks Rd. near Goleta.

The Mustang spun out of control and hit two parked cars. Both people inside the car, Gilberty Arteaga Gutierrez and Silvia Manzo Velasco, were killed in the crash.

The district attorney's office says that Burgher has been charged with felony counts including two counts of murder and one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Officials say the complaint alleges that Burgher had been convicted of two prior misdemeanor DUI charges.

Additionally, the district attorney's office alleges that Burgher personally inflicted great bodily injury and as a result caused death or bodily injury to more than one victim.

Burgher is set to be arraigned in Santa Barbara Superior Court at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 3.

His bail has been set at $2,050,000.