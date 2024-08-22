Festivals galore! Here's what to do this weekend across the Central Coast

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across the Central Coast this weekend, from Friday, August 23 to Sunday, August 25.

Multi-Day Events

Stone Soup Music Festival

August 24th and 25th Ramona Garden Park, Grover Beach

This weekend, Ramona Garden Park in Grover Beach will fill with music, vendors, food and more for the Stone Soup Music Festival. Acts will take the stage from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday plus come back Sunday at 11 a.m. for the Mardi Paws Dog Parade, followed by more music until 6 p.m.!

Friday, August 23rd

Concerts in the Plaza

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Every Friday evening from June 21st through September 6th Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Concerts in the Plaza is back! Every Friday evening until September 6th, San Luis Obispo's Mission Plaza will be filled with live music from local musicians. This week's opening act, Kentucky Monk, will take the stage at 5 p.m. and the main act, Brass Mash, will rock the plaza from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dorian Holley's "Love Letter to Marvin Gaye"

7:30 p.m. Granada Theatre, Santa Barbara

Enjoy a heartfelt tribute to The Prince of Motown’s Marvin Gaye by Dorian Holley at the Granada Theatre Friday at 7:30 p.m. This performance will celebrate the legacy of the legendary singer-songwriter and musician Marvin Gaye. Opening the show will be the talented multidisciplinary artist Hunter Hawkins who will captivate the audience with an unforgettable performance. Singer-songwriter Judith Hill will also be taking the stage as a featured guest vocalist.

Saturday, August 24th

Tequila & Taco Music Festival

1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Madonna Meadows, San Luis Obispo

Taco 'bout a party! Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., head to the Madonna Meadows for the Tequila and Taco Music Festival! The afternoon will be spent sipping margaritas and trying the best tacos the Central Coast has to offer all while great live music entertains. Tickets are required as well as a valid ID.

Mac and Cheese Festival

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Avila Beach Golf Resort

For the 11th time, the Avila Beach Golf Resort is hosting the Macaroni and Cheese Festival! Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., 25 local chefs will compete for the title of best in show plus attendees can sample beer, wine and local spirits plus live music. This event is open to those over 21.

Central Coast Cider Festival

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunken Gardens, Atascadero

If cider is your drink of choice, head to the Central Coast Cider Festival Saturday in the Atascadero Sunken Gardens. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., attendees can taste local ciders and meet the producers, plus enjoy food and craft vendors while live music fills the air.

Trading Day and Kids Flea Market Downtown and Paso Robles Comic Book Expo

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Downtown City Park, Paso Robles

Buy, sell, trade and so much more at the Trading Day, Kids Flea Market and Comic Book Expo on Saturday at the Paso Robles Downtown City Park. Booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Farm Day

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Farms across Santa Barbara County

Peek behind the curtain of the farms that make the Central Coast such a powerhouse of production. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 10 farms across Santa Barbara County will open their doors to the public for a day of free agricultural activities and tours.

Sunday, August 25th

Pups on the Bluff

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dolphin Bay Resort

To celebrate National Dog Day, Dolphin Bay Resort in Pismo Beach is collaborating with Woods Humane Society for "Pups on the Bluff"! From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy a celebration of all things dog with pet portraits, vendors, giveaways, food and much more. Plus, head to Lido from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for brunch with your four-legged friend.

Forecast

Cooler weather is here to stay, for the weekend at least. More cloud cover is going to push in with onshore winds. By Sunday, winds will shift offshore and warmer weather moves in.

Here is a look at your full forecast from Meteorologist Vivian Rennie.