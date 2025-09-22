Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fiery crash reported along Nacimiento Lake Drive outside Paso Robles

Emergency crews were responding to reports of a fiery crash outside Paso Robles Monday afternoon.

It was reported just after 2 p.m. on Nacimiento Lake Drive near Steelhead Road.

According to initial reports into the California Highway Patrol, a vehicle had gone approximately 50 feet off the road and caught on fire.

No word on the extent of any injuries but an ambulance was requested at the scene.

CHP is asking people to use caution if driving through the area or avoid it all together, if possible.

