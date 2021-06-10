Fight involving knife, baseball bat injures 3 people in Atascadero; arrests made

At least three people were hurt in a fight Thursday in Atascadero and one person was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

It happened shortly after 10 a.m. in the Centennial Plaza area between Sunken Gardens and the Centennial Plaza pedestrian bridge.

Police say two people sustained injuries from either being stabbed or cut with a knife and a third person was hurt when they were struck with a baseball bat.

All three were reportedly taken to the hospital.

Police say two people were also taken into custody. One of them, Isaac Edward Snyder, 20, of Atascadero, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and brandishing a weapon.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and anyone with further information is asked to call the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.