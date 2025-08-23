Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fire closes Highway 154 in Santa Barbara Co.

A brush fire forced the closure of Highway 154 Saturday morning.

The fire was first reported shortly after 8 a.m. near Paradise Road and is reportedly burning in the Los Padres National Forest. Highway 154 is closed between Highway 192 in Santa Barbara and the Highway 246/154 roundabout in the Santa Ynez area.

According to Caltrans, there is no estimate on reopening.

Drivers can use Highway 101 as a detour.

Updates on the status of the fire have not been provided. Cold Spring Tavern posted on social media that it would be closed Saturday due to the fire.

