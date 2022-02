Fire crews are responding to a trailer fire at 1400 Kansas Ave. in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning.

The fire was first reported at about 6:16 a.m. CHP's initial reports say a motor home is burning and is engulfed in flames.

The fire is reported in the area of the safe overnight parking lot near Hwy 1 in San Luis Obispo.

This is a developing story. KSBY has a crew heading to the scene, and will share more information as it becomes available.