One person hospitalized following house fire in Nipomo

Firefighters knocked out a residential structure fire in Nipomo Tuesday afternoon.
The fire broke out near the 300 block of W Tefft Street around 5:36 p.m.
Firefighters contained the fire just before 6 p.m.
The cause is under investigation.
Fire officials say one person suffered moderate burn injuries and was transported to the hospital.
