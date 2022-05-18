UPDATE: Fire damage to Templeton home is extensive

UPDATE (7:09 a.m.) - The homeowner was not at the house when the fire broke out.

Three of the five residents, two adults and one child, were there when the fire broke out. They were able to leave the home immediately.

Three dogs and four cats lived in the home. The family told KSBY that all the pets except for one cat died in the fire.

__

UPDATE (7:01 a.m.) - Fire crews have extinguished the house fire. They got the fire under control at about 6:15 a.m., roughly 40 minutes after it broke out.

The residents of the house were able to get out without injuries, but several household pets died in the fire, officials say.

The fire started in the front living room of the house before burning into other rooms. Fire crews say the damage, from both fire and smoke, is extensive throughout the house.

Five fire crews remained on scene just before 7 a.m.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

__

Fire crews are responding to a house fire that broke out early Wednesday morning.

The fire was first reported around 5:34 a.m. at a home on Sunnyside Way in Templeton.

CAL FIRE officials told KSBY that the fire broke out in the home's living room. No word yet on the cause of the fire.

CAL FIRE SLO and Templeton Fire Department are responding to the fire, and many engines are at the home.

KSBY has a team heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.