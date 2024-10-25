Fire knocks out phone, internet service to some in Lompoc, Santa Ynez valleys

Cell phone, internet and landline service to some people remains impacted Friday following the Riverview Fire that broke out Thursday off Highway 246 in the Buellton area.

According to the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, the outages are affecting areas of Lompoc, Buellton, Solvang and the Santa Ynez Valley.

KSBY is told multiple joint utility poles were impacted by the fire.

Emergency officials say there have also been reports of text messaging being affected.

Some 9-1-1 lines may also be affected, including to the Lompoc Police Department.

Text to 911 service was reportedly still working. People were told to direct non-emergency calls to sheriff's dispatch at (805) 683-2724 or go to your nearest law enforcement agency or fire station.

Emergency officials say there is no estimate on when service maybe restored, adding that PG&E and Comcast are working together to identify where repairs are needed in an effort to restore service.

The Riverview Fire burned 64 acres. Forward progress was stopped within about 2.5 hours. No word on the cause.

