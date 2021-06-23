Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 154, fire officials say

UPDATE (7:51 p.m.) - The California Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist killed was a 70-year-old man from Santa Barbara.

The crash happened around 5:41 p.m. when officers say the driver appears to have been heading eastbound on Highway 154, west of Paradise Road, when, for unknown reasons, he crossed over the double yellow line into oncoming traffic before making an “unsafe turning movement,” heading in a southeasterly direction and eventually going off the road.

CHP says the man was ejected from the Harley-Davidson and found about 100 feet down a steep embankment.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

The road has since reopened.

CHP says it’s unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the collision.

---

ORIGINAL STORY: Santa Barbara County Fire officials are responding to a fatal crash along Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened at around 5:45 p.m. just west of Paradise Road.

According to Santa Barbara County fire officials, a motorcyclist was driving on the highway when they hit a guardrail and went 100 feet over the edge.

CHP issued traffic control in the area as investigators were on scene. The roadway is now open.

Fire officials say they were able to extricate the motorcyclist back to the roadway where the driver was pronounced dead.

The name of the motorcyclist who died has not been released.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.