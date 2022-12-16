Fire restrictions lifted in Los Padres National Forest

Snow and rain across Los Padres National Forest have provided sufficient moisture to reduce fire restrictions on the forest effective immediately according to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials.

Under the reduced fire restrictions, campfires and charcoal barbeques will be allowed in all areas of the forest. However, a California campfire permit is required to build a campfire outside of a designated campfire use site. California Campfire Permits are available to download for free online. A list of campfire use sites is available at all forest offices and on the Los Padres National Forest website.

Visitors who construct wood or charcoal fires outside of designated campfire use sites also must clear all flammable material for a minimum of five feet in all directions; have a shovel available for preparing and extinguishing the fire; have a responsible person in attendance at all times; and extinguish the fire with water, using the “drown, stir and feel” method.

According to U.S. Department of Agriculture officials, the following restrictions will remain in effect:



Spark arresters are required on all off-highway vehicles, chainsaws, and other internal combustion engines and equipment.

A permit is required for all welding, grinding, cutting, or use of explosives.

Tracer ammunition is prohibited at all times.

Fireworks are always prohibited in Los Padres National Forest.

Recreational target shooting is prohibited in all areas of Los Padres National Forest except for the Winchester Canyon Gun Club and the Ojai Valley Gun Club which operate under special use permits.

Campfires are always prohibited on National Forest System lands in the Santa Barbara Front Country from Gaviota to the Santa Barbara/Ventura County line.

Visitors are encouraged to call the forest supervisor’s office or the local ranger station for more information on conditions and restrictions. For additional information, please visit the forest's website.