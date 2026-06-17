Firefighters battle greenhouse fire in Nipomo

Firefighters are responding to a structure fire involving a commercial greenhouse in Nipomo.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and are actively working to contain the blaze in the 600 block of Eucalyptus Road.

Commercial Structure Fire – Nipomo



Firefighters are on scene of a commercial structure fire involving a greenhouse in the 600 block of Eucalyptus Road in Nipomo.



Crews are actively working to contain the fire. Please avoid the area and allow emergency personnel room to operate… — CAL FIRE/San Luis Obispo County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 17, 2026

Authorities have urged the public to stay clear of the area to allow fire personnel to operate safely and effectively.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.