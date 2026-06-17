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Firefighters battle greenhouse fire in Nipomo

Emergency crews are on scene containing a commercial structure fire at a greenhouse in the 600 block of Eucalyptus Road.
Cal Fire
KSBY
Cal Fire
Posted

Firefighters are responding to a structure fire involving a commercial greenhouse in Nipomo.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and are actively working to contain the blaze in the 600 block of Eucalyptus Road.

Authorities have urged the public to stay clear of the area to allow fire personnel to operate safely and effectively.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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