Firefighters contain residential structure fire in Paso Robles

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the 600 block of Brookhill Drive around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews found smoke and fire inside a two-car garage with flames extending into the living space of the duplex-style residence. They were able to stop the fire in the garage space and limit extension into the living area and adjacent home.

Residents were home at the time and were notified of the fire by a neighbor. Both the residents and their dog were able to evacuate safely before units arrived.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation. The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services is reminding residents to make sure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes.