Firefighters knock down debris fire in Grover Beach

Posted at 8:49 AM, Nov 28, 2021
Five Cities Fire officials responded to reports of a debris fire Sunday morning.

It happened at around 7 a.m. on the 1100 block of Farroll Road. Near the parking lot by Grover Beach Door & Supply Co.

Fire officials say no injuries were reported and there was no damage to any nearby structures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

