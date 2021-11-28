Firefighters knock down debris fire in Grover Beach

Five Cities Fire officials responded to reports of a debris fire Sunday morning.
It happened at around 7 a.m. on the 1100 block of Farroll Road. Near the parking lot by Grover Beach Door & Supply Co.
Fire officials say no injuries were reported and there was no damage to any nearby structures.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
