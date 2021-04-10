Watch
Firefighters knock down vehicle fire at Chumash Casino

Posted at 8:18 AM, Apr 10, 2021
Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to a vehicle fire inside a parking structure Friday night.

It happened at around 11:22 p.m. at the Chumash Casino.

Fire officials said an SUV on the ground floor of the structure caught fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire preventing and other damage to the building or nearby vehicles.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

