Firefighters respond to brush fire in Buellton

Posted at 5:55 PM, Jun 05, 2022
Santa Barbara County firefighters are responding to a brush fire in Buellton.

The fire broke out at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on the 9400 block of Santa Rosa Road.

Fire officials say the Rosa Fire burned approximately one acre off the roadway.

No structures were threatened and fire officials say they believe they could control the fire with the resources they had on scene.

