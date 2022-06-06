Firefighters respond to brush fire in Buellton

Santa Barbara County firefighters are responding to a brush fire in Buellton.
The fire broke out at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on the 9400 block of Santa Rosa Road.
Fire officials say the Rosa Fire burned approximately one acre off the roadway.
No structures were threatened and fire officials say they believe they could control the fire with the resources they had on scene.
VegetationFire- #RosaFire - 9400 Blk Santa Rosa Rd, Buellton. IC reporting less than 1-acre burning off roadway, uphill, in mix of light/moderate fuel. No structures threatened & 10-15 mph winds. Confident can handle with resources o/s canceling air/dozers. C/T 4:14 p.m.— SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) June 5, 2022