Firefighters respond to house fire in San Luis Obispo Sunday

San Luis Obispo City firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire early Sunday morning.
Fire officials responded to a house fire on Helena St. at around 1 a.m.
Fire officials say they were able to contain the fire in the single-family home.
No one was injured in the fire and the cause is under investigation.
STRUCTURE FIRE now contained at a single story, single family residence on Helena St. Crews currently working in salvage and overhaul. No injuries reported. Cause is under investigation. @CALFIRE_SLO is assisting. pic.twitter.com/yiQEPGsMwe— San Luis Obispo City Fire Department (@SLOCityFire) January 9, 2022