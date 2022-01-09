Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters respond to house fire in San Luis Obispo Sunday

items.[0].image.alt
SLO City Fire Department
slo house fire.jpg
Posted at 9:41 AM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 12:41:04-05

San Luis Obispo City firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire early Sunday morning.

Fire officials responded to a house fire on Helena St. at around 1 a.m.

Fire officials say they were able to contain the fire in the single-family home.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png