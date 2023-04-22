Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Los Olivos

FuSAHXLaIAU4PMB.jpg
Santa Barbara Co. Fire
FuSAHXLaIAU4PMB.jpg
Posted at 6:28 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 21:28:49-04

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a structure fire in Los Olivos Friday.

The fire broke at 5:44 p.m. on the 3000 block of Ballard Canyon Road.

Fire officials say everyone was able to get out of the single-story home. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg