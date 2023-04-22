Firefighters respond to structure fire in Los Olivos

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a structure fire in Los Olivos Friday.
The fire broke at 5:44 p.m. on the 3000 block of Ballard Canyon Road.
Fire officials say everyone was able to get out of the single-story home. No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
