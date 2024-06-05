Firefighters respond to vegetation fire along Hwy 58 in California Valley

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire that broke out along Highway 58 in California Valley Wednesday.
Cal Fire SLO Officials say the fire broke out near the 8000 block of Hwy 58 and Bitterwater Road and has burned roughly 20 acres.
The fire is under investigation.
WILDLAND FIRE: Firefighters #BitterwaterIC #BitterwaterAA at scene of a fire near the 8000 block of HWY 58/ Bitterwater Rd California Valley. Roughly 20 acres, Fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/qpXchbjA5a— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 5, 2024