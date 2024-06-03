Watch Now
Firefighters respond to vegetation fire near Buellton

Posted at 1:01 PM, Jun 03, 2024

Santa Barbara County firefighters are responding to a vegetation that broke out near Buellton Monday morning.

The fire broke out at about 11:38 a.m. on the 1900 block of Jonata Park Road.

Fire officials say the fire has burned five acres and is 20% contained.

No one has been injured and no structures are threatened at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

