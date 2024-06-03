Firefighters respond to vegetation fire near Buellton

Santa Barbara County firefighters are responding to a vegetation that broke out near Buellton Monday morning.
The fire broke out at about 11:38 a.m. on the 1900 block of Jonata Park Road.
Fire officials say the fire has burned five acres and is 20% contained.
No one has been injured and no structures are threatened at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Vegetation fire. 11:29am. Jonata Incident. 2200 blk Jonata Rd. Approx 5 acres, 20%contained. No structures threatened or injuries reported. Cause under investigation. Active incident with multiple SB Co FD units on scene. pic.twitter.com/Tgq6DcTj4r— PIO (@PIOSBCFireInfo) June 3, 2024