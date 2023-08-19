Fire burns near homes off Hwy 246 in Buellton area

UPDATE (2:14 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County Fire reports that crews are making good progress on the fire and it is now 10% contained.
Some resources from this fire are being diverted to the Plant Fire in the Cuyama area.
(1:45 p.m.) - Several residences were asked to evacuate due to a vegetation fire that broke out in the Buellton, Lompoc area Saturday afternoon, Santa Barbara County fire officials announced.
The fire broke out around 12:39 p.m. on the 5000 block of Hapgood Road and Highway 246, officials said via X, formerly known as Twitter.
The fire was reported at 1 acre with moderate rates of spread as of 1:35 p.m. Saturday.
#Hapgood Incident: Vegetation Fire: 5000 Blk Hapgood & Hwy 246,Buellton/LMP area. Evacuations for several residence on Hapgood Rd.,SBSO to handle. Fire reported at 1 acre, moderate rates of spread. Potential for 10 acres. CT12:39 more to come. pic.twitter.com/YoYLvXpIke— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) August 19, 2023