Fire burns near homes off Hwy 246 in Buellton area

Several residences were asked to evacuate
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Hapgood Fire
Posted at 1:45 PM, Aug 19, 2023
UPDATE (2:14 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County Fire reports that crews are making good progress on the fire and it is now 10% contained.

Some resources from this fire are being diverted to the Plant Fire in the Cuyama area.
(1:45 p.m.) - Several residences were asked to evacuate due to a vegetation fire that broke out in the Buellton, Lompoc area Saturday afternoon, Santa Barbara County fire officials announced.

The fire broke out around 12:39 p.m. on the 5000 block of Hapgood Road and Highway 246, officials said via X, formerly known as Twitter.

The fire was reported at 1 acre with moderate rates of spread as of 1:35 p.m. Saturday.

