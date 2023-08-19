Watch Now
Evacuations ordered after fire breaks out off Highway 166 near New Cuyama

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
An aerial view of the Plant Fire from Air Attack 504.
Posted at 2:04 PM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 17:24:24-04

Evacuations have been ordered for residents near a brush fire burning in the area of Highway 166 and Aliso Canyon Rd. near New Cuyama.

The Plant Fire broke out at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Saturday and was putting up a large plume of smoke.

Evacuations are in effect between Aliso and Wasioja.

As of 2 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported that the fire has burned approximately 50 acres in grass and brush.

Some resources from the Hapgood Fire in Buellton were being diverted to this fire. Six air tankers have also been ordered, including one VLAT, or Very Large Air Tanker.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

